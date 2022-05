NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball season came to a close Saturday, May 7, as they went 1-2 in the playoffs. Tuesday, the Bulldogs hosted Landrum, in what turned out to be great game between the two teams, the Bulldogs won 3-2 in dramatic fashion. Senior Jake Wilber threw his final game on the mound as a Bulldog and he did not disappoint. Wilber threw a complete game allowing five hits, two runs, no earned runs, and no walks. Senior Zsyheim Epps went 2-4 and drove in Miyquan Darby for the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Senior Ryan Barnett then stole third base and scored the game winning run on a wild pitch by the Red Devils.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO