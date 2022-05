The A.C. Flora Falcons have tabbed Lakewood’s Ed Scott as its new head coach for boys basketball, replacing Joshua Staley who left for Ridge View. “It was a perfect fit,” Scott said. “Going through the interview process I saw the commitment they were making towards excellence academically and athletically. I was making over an hour commute to Lakewood, so it was a good opportunity to get back closer to Columbia. A lot of our values lined up as well. It was just the right fit.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO