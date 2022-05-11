Top Realtors 2022

Did you hear about this weekend’s Fort Worth Taco & Margarita Festival?. It’s the taco the town. The fourth annual event is set for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, an adults-only affair, organizers say, at The Yard, 3017 Morton Street. Tickets are $30 and $50. The difference: If you want to start sampling at noon with seven sampling tickets (four drink tickets and three food tickets), you need a VIP $50 ticket. Otherwise, for $30 you start sampling at 3 p.m. And that ticket comes with five tickets (three drink, two food). $20 will get you in the door but doesn’t come with any sampling privileges.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO