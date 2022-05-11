Notre Dame Offers Elite 2024 Cornerback Bryce West

Notre Dame has offered Bryce West, one of the nation's best 2024 cover players

Notre Dame is hitting the recruiting trail hard in its quest for cornerbacks, and the latest move is the Irish offering Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville cornerback Bryce West . The 2024 standout cornerback was offered a scholarship by defensive coordinator Al Golden .

Notre Dame is still searching for cornerbacks in both the 2023 and 2024 classes, and West is considered one of the nation's best corners in the rising junior class. Ohio State is the leader but the Irish are looking to now get in the mix.

West is fluid cornerback with excellent agility, impressive speed, excellent ball skills and he's an effective tackler. His game projects to both the field and boundary cornerback positions.

West ranks as the nation's No. 7 overall player and the No.2 cornerback by On3, and he's also a Top 100 recruit by Rivals.

The 5-11, 175-pound cornerback has been offered by Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Indiana.

