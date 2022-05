NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Macbeth is a sweet, handsome boy who is about a year old. Macbeth got out for a “Bow Wow Breakout” this week, a short-term foster assignment to give him a break from the shelter, and he did great! Macbeth loved going for a nice long walk at Shelby Park, exploring the outdoors and tagging along with his foster for an afternoon out and about. He walks well on a leash, and loves to show his affection. Macbeth weighs about 50 pounds and is currently back at the shelter in South Nashville. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO