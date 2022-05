Junior Christella Louist from Indonesia is the 2022 recipient of the International Programs Office’s (IPO) Dr. Barbara B. Burn Memorial Scholarship. As a junior finance major at the Isenberg School of Management, Louist was selected from a highly competitive applicant pool. Growing up in both Indonesia and Singapore, Louist has a profound appreciation for, and interest in, cultures and languages which has resulted in a curiosity in learning new things and exploring what the wide world has to offer.

