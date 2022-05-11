ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death votes to hold former LSP leader in contempt

By Perry Robinson
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating the 2019 death of Ronald Greene while he was in the custody of Louisiana State Police found former Superintendent Kevin Reeves in contempt on Wednesday, May 11. The committee took the action because the former head...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 4

Related
fox8live.com

Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Local residents react to Governor Edwards’ opposition against bill classifying abortion as murder

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor Edwards spoke out against bill that would criminalize abortion. During a press conference held at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Edwards called the bill “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional”.  “In my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction because it would make it a […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Louisiana State Police#Wafb#Lsp#Journal#House Of Representatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KEDM

Federal Prosecutors grow skeptical during case against troopers involved in death of Ronald Greene

After a months-long investigation into the 2019 Union Parish roadside death of Ronald Greene in State Police custody, federal prosecutors are growing skeptical they can bring a successful civil rights violation case against any of the troopers involved. The problem is video evidence doesn’t seem to show that officers acted “willfully” to hurt Greene. Baton Rouge criminal defense attorney Richard Sprinkle says the real sticking point is the word “willfully”.
UNION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy