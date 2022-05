Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch built entirely by Google, in and out. This smartwatch with a beautifully designed circular dome shape works smoothly with the new experience of Wear OS by Google. Additionally, the watch features include Google Apps compatibility, such as Maps, Assistant, Wallet and so on. It’s like having your own Google Apps for your wrist. You can also use it to track your fitness goals with Fitbit and ensure you live a healthier life with a smart and fresh looking smartwatch. In fact, the new Wear OS experience caters to the dome shape design of this watch and offers a seamless experience. Coming later in 2022, the colors and size options for the Pixel Watch are yet to be announced.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO