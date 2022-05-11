Public Invited to View Lunar Eclipse May 15

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to view the lunar eclipse from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, May 15, at the Hyde Memorial Observatory on South Shore Road in Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S. 70th St. The free event also includes an educational program about the moon.

The lunar eclipse starts about 8:30 p.m. with the moon to start visually changing at 10 p.m. The peak darkest phase will be about 11:11 p.m., with the moon appearing deep dark red during totality.

The observatory is free to the public and open Saturday nights year-round except on major holidays. Observatory hours change seasonally:

March 15 through August – sundown to 11 p.m.

September – 8 to 11 p.m.

October 1 through March 14 – 7 to 10 p.m.

The Hyde Memorial Observatory is operated by volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should complete the Parks and Recreation volunteer form or email naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov. Equipment and programs are funded by donations.

For more information on the Hyde Observatory visit hydeobservatory.info or call 402-441-7094.