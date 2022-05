Leaders at University Prep Schools (U Prep Schools) are seeking educators, support staff and families to “Experience the U” and join the U Prep Crew. A one-day career and enrollment event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to immerse emerging educators and new families into the U Prep Experience at all 10 of its state-of-the-art campuses. U Prep Schools is a tuition-free charter school network comprised of three distinct Districts and 10 K-12 state-of-the-art schools all located in the heart of Detroit with the mission of ensuring scholars are prepared to achieve success in life.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO