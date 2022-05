CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Tighter bus zones next year leave kids walking busy roads: CMCSS simply doesn’t have enough drivers and has to cut back on bus zones. But Clarksville Now tried to walk one of these expected walking routes on Sango Road. Here’s what we faced.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO