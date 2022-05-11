ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Ballet Presents Michael Pink’s Beauty and the Beast

By Milwaukee Ballet
Urban Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Milwaukee, WI – May 11, 2022 – Milwaukee Ballet concludes its 2021/22 Season of Inspiration with Michael Pink’s imaginative adaptation of the classic Beauty and the Beast folktale. Featuring the Company dancers, Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and student casts from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, the production tells a story of love...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

2022 Pulitzer Prize for Present Music Commission by Raven Chacon

May 10, 2022 (Milwaukee, WI) — On May 9, 2022, the Pulitzer Prize for Music was awarded to composer Raven Chacon for Voiceless Mass, a work commissioned and premiered by Present Music in 2021. This is the first of over 80 commissions in Present Music’s 40-year history to win the prize.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Entertainment: Inaugural Maifest at Lakefront Brewery

Although the weather has felt like summer this past week, the events in Milwaukee this weekend are still saying spring. Take, for example, the Bayshore Spring Art Festival, which features live music, food trucks and goodies from over 75 local artists. Lakefront Brewery is putting on a spring celebration of its own, featuring gluten-free food and drinks and live music outside of the brewery. Sad about the news of The Exclusive Company closing? Help a new independent record store take its place by taking part in a fundraiser at Cactus Club. Game 5 of The Bucks vs The Celtics was a thrill. But for a different kind of thrill, check out the Tripoli Shrine Circus performances at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Regional Finalist Alexandria Woods Wins Third Place at True Colors Next Narrative Monologue Competition In New York City

May 10, 2022 [Milwaukee, WI] Milwaukee Rep congratulates Alexandria Woods on winning third place in the inaugural True Colors Next Narrative™ Monologue Competition (NNMC) in New York City on May 2, 2022. Woods, an 11th grader at Rufus King IB High School was one of two regional finalists from Milwaukee sent to New York to compete in the National Finals. She performed “One Second” by Rachel Lynett and won an $1,000 cash prize. Additionally, all nationalists who did not place 1-3rd, including Milwaukee regionalist Terynn Erby-Walker, an 11th grader from Golda Meir High School, received a $250 cash prize.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Dream Social Lounge Planned for King Drive

A new bar and entertainment venue, Dream Lounge Social, is planned for N. Martin Luther King Dr. just north of Downtown. The new bar would take over the space at 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. that most recently housed Triple OT Sports Bar. Owner Amy Tucker, who lives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Urban Milwaukee

Lou Malnati’s Announces Pizza Prizes for Six Milwaukee Area Teachers as Part of the Pizzeria’s Inaugural Teacher Appreciation Week Contest

MILWAUKEE, WI – May 12, 2022 – This Teacher Appreciation Week, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is thrilled to honor six Milwaukee area teachers for their hard work and dedication. For a two-week period last month, students K-12 in the Milwaukee area nominated their favorite teachers through an online form to win delicious pizza prizes. Of more than 200 submissions, the Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria team today announced one grand prize winner along with five honorable mentions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Ziggy’s Goodway Cafe To Open On N. 27th St.

It’s been a tough few years for Randy Torrance. In 2017 he was diagnosed with cancer; then in 2018 he lost both his mother and his son. “You keep trying to go forward,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “I can’t base my life off of all the bad events.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

New High-End Restaurant For Downtown

Downtown is set to gain a new, high-end dining option next week. On May 17, Lupi & Iris will open on the first floor of the 7Seventy7 apartment tower at 777 N. Van Buren St. in East Town. James Beard award-winning chef Adam Siegel is partnering with real estate developer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery Hosts Inaugural Gluten-free Friendly Maifest

MILWAUKEE (May 10th, 2022) – From the brewery that produced the world’s first certified gluten-free beer (New Grist), Lakefront Brewery announces Maifest! Join them on Sunday, May 15th from 11am to 3pm as they embrace the warm weather with an outdoor celebration featuring a variety of vendors dishing out food, beverages, art, crafts, and other local flair. Take in views of the Milwaukee River and skyline as you sip and nosh on the best gluten-free goodies Milwaukee has to offer. This event is meant to be extremely friendly to those with a gluten-intolerance and will feature mostly gluten-free food and drink. Maifest is also kid friendly! Don a flower May-crown and grab a mini May-pole wand and frolic to your heart’s desire. While this isn’t a pet-friendly event, well behaved pups are welcome to their outdoor space. No ticket needed, just head on down!
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pink
Urban Milwaukee

Anytime Arepa Opens at 3rd St. Market Hall

Milwaukee, WI – 3rd St. Market Hall announced today that new vendor Anytime Arepa has opened at the downtown market hall. The market hall’s newest vendor makes authentic arepas, empanadas, and fried plantains with recipes from their family’s home in Venezuela. Making these specialties isn’t new to owners Leo Farfan and Maria Salas. They’ve been running an Anytime Arepa food truck in the Zócalo Food Truck Park since April of 2020 and conducted pop-ups at various farmers markets in the years leading up to that.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery Wins Best Gluten-free Beer in the World

MILWAUKEE (May 12, 2022) – On Thursday, May 5th, the World Beer Cup was held at the Craft Beer Conference in Minneapolis. In the category of gluten-free beer, Lakefront Brewery’s La Gosa Rita Margarita-Style Ale won Gold. “The World Beer Cup is known as the Olympics of beer,”...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee Announces Nonprofit Finalists for $405,000 in IN GRANTS

MILWAUKEE – Impact100 Greater Milwaukee, a women’s nonprofit based on a collective philanthropy model replicated nationwide, has announced that five nonprofit organizations have been selected as 2022 finalists for $100,000 grants. The five 2022 finalists are Advocates of Ozaukee, Benedict Center, Hope Street, Radio Milwaukee, and Victory Garden...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Ballet Dancers#Musical Theater#Company
Urban Milwaukee

Group Works To Get More Black Residents Into Nature

Nearby Nature Milwaukee exists to make environmental action more inclusive and diverse. Now 5 years old, the group’s mission is to reconnect Black people to nature by offering nature education classes and introducing Milwaukeeans to new outdoor experiences. “We want to create positive experiences for Black people so that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Meta House Receives Large Donation from Phoenix Investors for Annual Fundraiser

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 10, 2022) – Milwaukee’s Meta House recently received a large donation from Phoenix Investors, a Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm, in support of their annual fundraiser. The accompanying event, entitled “A Day for Meta House: Metamorphosis,” will include several one-hour sessions on May 11 and May 20 throughout the greater Milwaukee area. The event centers around two women who are in long-term recovery; the women will share their stories, highlighting the changes they’ve made along the way and the role Meta House and the recovery community as a whole have played in their success.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Sixteenth Street Health Centers Get AmeriCorps Staff

Ximena Vaca started on the path toward social work back in middle school. She went to Bruce-Guadalupe Middle School, part of the United Community Center, a social services organization on the South Side. Then she had the chance to volunteer with local kids and provide mentoring services throughout high school.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Urban Milwaukee

Mark Chambers Jr. Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE – Mark Chambers Jr. today announced his candidacy for the 2nd Aldermanic District, previously held by Mayor Cavalier Johnson:. “I am running because I want to serve this community. I lost my father due to gun violence. I lost one of my closest friends due to reckless driving in this very district. At the same time, I remember watching my grandmother, Ms. Lula Mae Chambers, be the community organizer and catalyst that brought everyone in the neighborhood together. I remember the block parties held in this district which strengthen our sense of community. As a lifelong resident, I witnessed the good and the bad, but I know that the 2nd Aldermanic District can be the beacon of hope it once was. That is why I’m waging a vibrant door to door campaign to garner the support of the great 2nd Aldermanic residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Aurora Announces Merger, HQ Relocation to North Carolina

Advocate Aurora Health intends to merge with North Carolina-based Atrium Health to become the fifth-largest healthcare provider by patient revenue in the United States. “Together, we can do more, be better and go faster,” said Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh in a press release announcing the merger. “This combination harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve.”
AURORA, IL
Urban Milwaukee

Concordia 27 Will Offer Housing, Meals, Education

The State of Wisconsin is partnering with Near West Side Partners and Wiegand Investments on a $16 million redevelopment of the Cecilia building, 801-813 N. 27th St. Known as Concordia 27, the project calls for redeveloping the four-story, 97-year-old building into a community hub. It will include 30 apartments for seniors and low-income families on its upper floors with a focus on food and job training uses on the first floor.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy