Milwaukee Ballet Presents Michael Pink’s Beauty and the Beast

MILWAUKEE (May 10th, 2022) – From the brewery that produced the world’s first certified gluten-free beer (New Grist), Lakefront Brewery announces Maifest! Join them on Sunday, May 15th from 11am to 3pm as they embrace the warm weather with an outdoor celebration featuring a variety of vendors dishing out food, beverages, art, crafts, and other local flair. Take in views of the Milwaukee River and skyline as you sip and nosh on the best gluten-free goodies Milwaukee has to offer. This event is meant to be extremely friendly to those with a gluten-intolerance and will feature mostly gluten-free food and drink. Maifest is also kid friendly! Don a flower May-crown and grab a mini May-pole wand and frolic to your heart’s desire. While this isn’t a pet-friendly event, well behaved pups are welcome to their outdoor space. No ticket needed, just head on down!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO