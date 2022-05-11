ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Baby formula shortage worsens amid supply chain issues: Government needs to ‘step up,’ Dr. Siegel says

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs parents of infants are facing worsening shortages of baby formula amid ongoing issues in the supply chain, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel warned that the government needs to "step up to the plate" in order to find a solution. "This is a big problem," Siegel told...

Comments / 48

473 MommaG
3d ago

They say the illegals have plenty of it! It’s all been taken to the border to help feed them. Biden doesn’t care for the ones who pay his Salary!!

Reply
13
Dana Shrove
3d ago

I don’t understand why women aren’t using their own milk to feed their children. That’s the way it’s supposed to be done. I know some moms have trouble breastfeeding but holy cow….

Reply(8)
4
Guest
2d ago

Wasn’t it nice when we had cheap gas, plenty of baby formula, a secured border, people working, no inflation, and stocked store shelves under President Donald J Trump.

Reply
4
