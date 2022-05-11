Baby formula shortage worsens amid supply chain issues: Government needs to ‘step up,’ Dr. Siegel says

A baby-formula shortage that has been slowly intensifying for months is now reaching a state of emergency in the US: over 40 percent of formula is out of stock across the country, according to a report from Datasembly. Caregivers faced with empty shelves are sharing stories of finding price-gouged bottles online and feeding their infants cows' milk or homemade or watered-down formula. The latter strategies go against doctors' recommendations, as cow's milk can slow growth in children under a year old, and homemade or altered formula may lack the right nutritional balance and cause other health problems related to growth and development. Homemade baby formula can also harbor contaminants that may lead to infections, which are sometimes life-threatening. But those warnings pale in comparison to the immediate crisis of trying to feed a hungry child or make a can of formula last for weeks.

