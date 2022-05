With the No. 2 overall selection on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions officially took DE Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan Wolverines. It was Hutchinson who declared his belief not long after his being taken by the Lions that he was the perfect fit and now with several new teammates at Lions Rookie minicamp, he’s thrilled to be back out on the gridiron.

