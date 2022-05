Prisma Health will present WellFest 2022, a free health and wellness event, as a live virtual experience on Friday, May 20, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and more on-demand educational sessions Saturday, May 21. The keynote presenters for the event are the Chicago-based Twin Docs, twin sisters who are physicians dedicated to promoting health, wellness and self-advocacy. The full lineup of national speakers includes renowned physicians and motivational experts who will inspire participants to take control of their personal wellness.

