ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Chamber Music Corvallis: Free Concert!

By Meet all of our sponsors
allclassical.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuarteto Latinoamericano is one of the world’s most renowned classical music ensembles and has been the leading proponent of Latin American music for string quartet for more than thirty years. Founded...

www.allclassical.org

Comments / 0

Related
classicfm.com

Revision music: the ultimate classical studying playlist

Classical music and revising for exams go together like hand in glove. But which pieces should you listen to to get the most out of your studying? Find out with our guide to the very best music for revising. Cramming for finals? Stressing about revision? Struggling to take it all...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Finn, 22, wins top job

The new music and artistic director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra is to be the fast-rising Finn Tarmo Peltokoski. Indra Lūkina, the orchestra’s General Manager, says: ‘There are many talented young conductors all around the world, and, in previous seasons, we invited several of them to take the podium of the LNSO in search of the orchestra’s next Music and Artistic Director. In January 2022, Tarmo Peltokoski arrived in Riga from Finland, and already on the second day of rehearsals it was clear that he was the one we were looking for! He captivated the musicians with his compelling musical ideas and delighted them with his intelligent respect for the music and those performing it – working together was a real treat. Four months after our first meeting, we are very pleased to announce that, as of the 2022/2023 season, Tarmo Peltokoski will be the Music and Artistic Director of the LNSO. We are looking forward to a vibrant and eventful journey into the world of music!’
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Corvallis, OR
Entertainment
City
Corvallis, OR
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘I Puritani’

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “I Puritani.”. The company noted that Adam Plachetka will sing the role of Riccardo. Plachetka, who has been a member of the Wiener Staatsoper, has performed the role with the company previously. The baritone has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Salzburg Festival, Glyndebourne Festival, Teatro alla Scala, and Royal Opera House, among others. His repertoire includes Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, and Handel, among others.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astor Piazzolla
operawire.com

ABAO Txiki to Showcase ‘Allegro Vivace’

ABAO Txiki is set to close out its 2021-22 season with “Allegro Vivace.”. The showcase, which is set for May 14 and 15, 2022, will feature three performances for families in Bilbao, Spain. “Allegro Vivace” was created by Joan Font and tells the story of a young girl, who...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#American Music#North And South America#Chamber Music Corvallis#Latin American
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Raffaella Lupinacci

Italian Mezzo Highlights ‘Anna Bolena’ Production in Dutch National Opera Debut. This week, the Dutch National Opera will present a new production of “Anna Bolena” with a stellar cast headlined by rising star, Raffaella Lupinacci in her house debut. The Italian Mezzo-soprano will bring her acclaimed...
PERFORMING ARTS
Deadline

‘A Case For The Existence of God’ Named Year’s Best Play By New York Drama Critics’ Circle; ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Best Musical

Click here to read the full article. Samuel D. Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God was named best play of the 2021-22 season today by the the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, with David Lindsay-Abaire’s and Jeanine Tesori’s Kimberly Akimbo chosen as best musical. Two special citations were awarded by the group, one to stage and film veteran Austin Pendleton, currently co-starring on Broadway in The Minutes, and a citation for emerging talent to Sanaz Toossi for two plays produced this year, English and Wish You Were Here. The selections skewed away from Broadway’s Tony Award contenders this year, at...
NFL
The Guardian

Matsena Productions / House of Absolute review – intense, raw dance

The dancers in Matsena Productions’ Shades of Blue are constantly under siege. Spotlights search the stage, guns are pulled, there’s a perpetual sense of anxiety and relentless pressure. They’re even attacked by the mechanics of the theatre, a curtain that rises only a metre, bodies confined on the ground below; a lighting rig that plummets, flooring the dancers beneath. They are literally oppressed by the structures around them.
THEATER & DANCE
classicfm.com

Fearless musician invents epic flame-throwing trombone

Con fuoco, trombones! This is for all those who love their classical music dramatic and fiery. Trombonist Valentin Guérin has done what we’ve all dreamed would one day happen: turned his trombone into a flamethrower. He’s given his blazing masterpiece an excellent name, too. It’s called the Pyro-Trombone,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy