Chamber Music Corvallis: Free Concert!

Cuarteto Latinoamericano is one of the world’s most renowned classical music ensembles and has been the leading proponent of Latin American music for string quartet for more than thirty years. Founded...
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is one of California’s most treasured cultural, research and educational gems. The sprawling location is home to a diverse range of themed gardens. Two of them are the Japanese Garden and Liu Fang Yuan (“Garden of Flowing Fragrance”).
Classical music and revising for exams go together like hand in glove. But which pieces should you listen to to get the most out of your studying? Find out with our guide to the very best music for revising. Cramming for finals? Stressing about revision? Struggling to take it all...
The new music and artistic director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra is to be the fast-rising Finn Tarmo Peltokoski. Indra Lūkina, the orchestra’s General Manager, says: ‘There are many talented young conductors all around the world, and, in previous seasons, we invited several of them to take the podium of the LNSO in search of the orchestra’s next Music and Artistic Director. In January 2022, Tarmo Peltokoski arrived in Riga from Finland, and already on the second day of rehearsals it was clear that he was the one we were looking for! He captivated the musicians with his compelling musical ideas and delighted them with his intelligent respect for the music and those performing it – working together was a real treat. Four months after our first meeting, we are very pleased to announce that, as of the 2022/2023 season, Tarmo Peltokoski will be the Music and Artistic Director of the LNSO. We are looking forward to a vibrant and eventful journey into the world of music!’
The Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s next performance will take listeners to “a galaxy far, far away….” The orchestra has announced that their next concert will be themed “Star Wars and More.” The concert will be held at the Michigan Theatre on May 21.
The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced a conductor change for its production of “Madama Butterfly.”. The company noted that Keri-Lynn Wilson will lead the opera on May 21, 25, and 29, 2022. Wilson is a well-known conductor who has performed at the Arena di Verona, Canadian Opera Company, Bolshoi...
It was written by two university students, had its first run in a converted hotel conference centre at the Edinburgh fringe and then took the West End by storm. Now, the hit musical Six – in which Henry VIII’s wives give a “histo-remix” pop concert with songs such as Don’t Lose Ur Head – has become the talk of Broadway.
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “I Puritani.”. The company noted that Adam Plachetka will sing the role of Riccardo. Plachetka, who has been a member of the Wiener Staatsoper, has performed the role with the company previously. The baritone has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Salzburg Festival, Glyndebourne Festival, Teatro alla Scala, and Royal Opera House, among others. His repertoire includes Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, and Handel, among others.
ABAO Txiki is set to close out its 2021-22 season with “Allegro Vivace.”. The showcase, which is set for May 14 and 15, 2022, will feature three performances for families in Bilbao, Spain. “Allegro Vivace” was created by Joan Font and tells the story of a young girl, who...
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is launching a new evening concert series that will bring some of the world’s most renowned organists to perform in Utah’s historic Salt Lake Tabernacle. The inaugural performer of the new Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series will be James Higdon, a professor...
Italian Mezzo Highlights ‘Anna Bolena’ Production in Dutch National Opera Debut. This week, the Dutch National Opera will present a new production of “Anna Bolena” with a stellar cast headlined by rising star, Raffaella Lupinacci in her house debut. The Italian Mezzo-soprano will bring her acclaimed...
Click here to read the full article. Samuel D. Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God was named best play of the 2021-22 season today by the the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, with David Lindsay-Abaire’s and Jeanine Tesori’s Kimberly Akimbo chosen as best musical.
Two special citations were awarded by the group, one to stage and film veteran Austin Pendleton, currently co-starring on Broadway in The Minutes, and a citation for emerging talent to Sanaz Toossi for two plays produced this year, English and Wish You Were Here.
The selections skewed away from Broadway’s Tony Award contenders this year, at...
The dancers in Matsena Productions’ Shades of Blue are constantly under siege. Spotlights search the stage, guns are pulled, there’s a perpetual sense of anxiety and relentless pressure. They’re even attacked by the mechanics of the theatre, a curtain that rises only a metre, bodies confined on the ground below; a lighting rig that plummets, flooring the dancers beneath. They are literally oppressed by the structures around them.
Con fuoco, trombones! This is for all those who love their classical music dramatic and fiery. Trombonist Valentin Guérin has done what we’ve all dreamed would one day happen: turned his trombone into a flamethrower. He’s given his blazing masterpiece an excellent name, too. It’s called the Pyro-Trombone,...
Comments / 0