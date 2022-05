In our Architect of Impact series, you'll meet the people and organizations using design to drive positive social change, along with the movements behind them. In 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes spiked by 149% in 16 of the largest U.S. cities, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino. Between March 2020 and March 2021, more than 6,000 incidents were reported to Stop AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Hate, a nonprofit organization. These horrific events have fueled the Stop AAPI Hate movement, a crusade to put an end to racially charged violence against AAPI individuals.

