Romeoville, IL

Police fatally shoot armed man inside suburban Chicago bank

2 days ago
 2 days ago

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team member fatally shot an armed man inside a suburban Chicago bank branch. Romeoville police...

www.x95radio.com

x95radio.com

Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — State police say a 36-year-old man has been shot and wounded by officers after escaping from a jail transport van in western Indiana and later firing shots from an apartment he ran into. Police said Jayme Lopez of Gary fled about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after...
KENTLAND, IN
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 12TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 23-year-old John Fowler of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Driving on a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
x95radio.com

Patricia Ann “Pat” Burkhart

Patricia Ann “Pat” Burkhart, 84, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Halifax Health Care Center in Port Orange, Florida. Pat was born at home on July 4, 1937 in Edwardsville, Illinois to Nelson and Mary Alice (Closterman) Senn. Pat graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1955 and continued her education in nursing receiving her first nursing degree from Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois in 1959.
PORT ORANGE, FL
x95radio.com

Dortha F. Szarwinski

Dortha F. Szarwinski, 91, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 am May 10, 2022 at her residence in Woodlawn, Illinois. She was born February 4, 1931 in Scheller, Illinois to the late Frank and Lillian (Kubicki) Nickrent. Dortha is survived by daughter, Connie Delaney of Woodlawn, Illinois; grandson, Lee McNealy and partner, David Marks of Carbondale, Illinois; granddaughter, Pam Fox and husband, Carl of Saint Louis, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Jessie, Jacob, Carl; sisters, Patricia Martin of Saint Louis, Missouri, Barbara Parrott of Woodlawn, Illinois, Martina Kitowski and husband, Gene of Saint Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews including, Judy Bennett of Mattoon, Illinois.In addition to her parents, Dortha was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen; brother, Leonard Nickrent; sisters, Mary Ann Mclain, Rosie Lease, Esther Bochantin, and Margaret Hodges. Dortha enjoyed doing puzzles, painting, and plastic canvases. She enjoyed being in her yard and doing garden work. She was of the Catholic Faith. Dortha was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be greatly missed.
WOODLAWN, IL
x95radio.com

Don Cleveland Lowery

Don Cleveland Lowery, 90, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:22 pm May 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Hubert and Clara Lowery. Don is survived by his son, Lon Lowery of Florida; daughter, Kim Stoner of Texas; step-son, Robert Fagan and wife, Magaly Fagan of Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Stoner, Miles Stoner, and Aaron Lowery of Texas, Sofia and Darío Fagan of Virginia, and Nicole Wilson of Oklahoma; his sisters, Carol Ann Greenwalt and Sandra Sloan of Mount Vernon; his brother, Randy, and wife, Linda Lowery of Mount Vernon; his close friend nephew, Ryan Sloan; and numerous nieces nephews.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Rose N. Oliver

Rose N. Oliver

Rose N. Oliver, 77, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 7:52 pm May 10, 2022 at her residence in Dix, Illinois. She was born May 3, 1945 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Obadiah and Amelia (Phillips) Chapman. Rose married Ray Herman Oliver on May 29, 1962 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly forty-five years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 2, 2007.Rose is survived by her sons, John Oliver and friend, Christy White of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Timothy Oliver of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Jason Oliver of Dix, Illinois; daughters, Susan Varney of Dix, Illinois, Brenda Vinson and friend, Dusty Gowler of Texico, Illinois, Vickie Hemmer and husband, Owen of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Kimberly Karch and friend, Jasyn Alois of Ina, Illinois; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Chapman and wife, Judy, Louis Chapman and wife, Windy, Paul Chapman and wife, Debbie; sisters, Florella Rexroad and husband, David, Beatrice Scott and husband, George; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Peanut.In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Decker; brother, John Chapman; and sister, Mary Stull.Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to everyone and worked as a CNA for thirty-five years. Rose was committed to going to mass and she will be greatly missed.
DIX, IL
Jonathan Ac Page

Jonathan Ac Page

Jonathan Ac Page, 85, of Belle Rive, Illinois, passed away on May 9, 2022 at his residence in Belle Rive, Illinois. He was born August 3, 1936 in Harristown, Illinois to the late Norval and Lucy (Drew) Page. Jonathan married Ada (Taylor) Page on April 11, 1958. They were blessed with nearly sixty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on June 10, 2020. Jonathan is survived by his son, Charles Page of Belle Rive, Illinois; daughter, Kathy D. Norton and husband, Bill of Bonnie, Illinois; grandchildren, Kristy Garrison and friend, Kyle Tucker, Tawana Wittington, Tara Smith and husband, Bernie; and great-grandchildren, Ray Garrison, Jonathan Garrison, Stepfon Smith. In addition to his parents and wife, Jonathan was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Alice Lankford. Jonathan proudly served his country in National Guard. He was a faithful member of Marlow General Baptist Church. Jonathan worked for Midwest Stove, Dowzer Electric, Bernard Grain, and owned and operated his own farm.
BELLE RIVE, IL
x95radio.com

Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) — A historically Black college in central Illinois that saw its enrollment plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic says it has been unable to recover and must close its doors after 157 years. Lincoln College in the community of Lincoln says that it will shut down at the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tina M. Garrison

Tina M. Garrison

Tina M. Garrison, 64, of Belle Rive, Illinois, passed away at 5:40 pm May 9, 2022 at Nature Trail Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born November 12, 1957 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late William Lloyd and Betty Colleen (Quinn) Gammon. Tina married David Garrison and he survives.Tina is survived by her son, Lakota Windle of Kentucky; daughters, Sonali Taylor and husband, Trent of Belle Rive, Illinois, Ciara Mueckenheim and husband, Joseph of Centralia, Illinois, Mariah Windle of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Shelbi, Tripp, Rylan, Tru, Maverick; brothers, Roger Gammon of Fairfield, Illinois, Harold Gammon of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Billy Gammon of Wayne City, Illinois, Bradley Gammon of Bluford, Illinois; sisters, Larita Rutherford of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Crystal Wagner and husband, Vince of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danita Breaux of Wayne City, Illinois, Cynthia Bruce of Bluford, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her significant other, Vernon Windle; brother, Kerry Gammon; sister, Wendy Gammon; and sister-in-law, Donna Gammon.
BELLE RIVE, IL
x95radio.com

IDOT reports 15″ collapse of highway near Albers

CLINTON COUNTY — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently have noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA.
ALBERS, IL

