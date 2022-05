Anyone who travels frequently in San Angelo knows, we're lucky. Traffic jams are few and far between. About the biggest traffic problem in San Angelo revolves around very annoying stoplights. It is not an exaggeration to say that on the most congested one mile stretch of Bryant Boulevard, Knickerbocker, Sherwood Way and a few other thoroughfares in our city, that it takes nearly ten minutes to go less than a mile.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO