Reward Increased in 1996 Harris County Cold Case

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has added a new role to the AskTED online Texas Education Directory (TED) for a district-level Safe and Supportive School Program (SSSP) designee, Safe & Supportive Schools Prog. The role was established to provide a point of contact to receive communications regarding the SSSP and SSSP teams. Survey links to report SSSP team activity will be sent to this designee, in addition to the superintendent of the local educational agency (LEA), to ensure each LEA has access to the instrument to report SSSP team activity by the due date. The Safe & Supportive Schools Prog. role should be updated in AskTED by May 27, 2022, so that the designee receives the survey link for the 2021-2022 SSSP survey. To update this role in AskTED, please have your district TED administrator log into TED via TEAL and add the appropriate person in this role. If you do not know who your district TED administrator is, please email the AskTED desk at AskTED@tea.texas.gov. If you are a charter school, please email the name, phone number, and email address of the person to be added to the TEA Charter School Authorizing and Administration Division at CharterAskTED@tea.texas.gov.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO