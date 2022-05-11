ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Increased in 1996 Harris County Cold Case

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1996 slaying of Kristen Lea Wilson, 29, of Houston. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next...

Governor Abbott Proclaims May 8-14, 2022 Charter Schools Week In Texas

The children of the Lone Star State represent the hard work of our past and the promises of our future, and they should have access to education of the highest quality so they may fully realize their unique gifts and talents. Often, a one-size-fits-all approach does not meet the needs of every student, so we must work to realize the importance in offering an alternative. That is why we recognize charter schools as a vital part of our public school system.
HHSC Hosts Mental Health Creative Arts Contest Virtual Reception

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a virtual reception to highlight art submissions and contest winners from the Mental Health Creative Arts Contest on Wednesday, May 18. “The stigma that surrounds mental health is one of the most significant barriers preventing many from seeking...
Safe and Supportive School Program (SSSP) Role in AskTED

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has added a new role to the AskTED online Texas Education Directory (TED) for a district-level Safe and Supportive School Program (SSSP) designee, Safe & Supportive Schools Prog. The role was established to provide a point of contact to receive communications regarding the SSSP and SSSP teams. Survey links to report SSSP team activity will be sent to this designee, in addition to the superintendent of the local educational agency (LEA), to ensure each LEA has access to the instrument to report SSSP team activity by the due date. The Safe & Supportive Schools Prog. role should be updated in AskTED by May 27, 2022, so that the designee receives the survey link for the 2021-2022 SSSP survey. To update this role in AskTED, please have your district TED administrator log into TED via TEAL and add the appropriate person in this role. If you do not know who your district TED administrator is, please email the AskTED desk at AskTED@tea.texas.gov. If you are a charter school, please email the name, phone number, and email address of the person to be added to the TEA Charter School Authorizing and Administration Division at CharterAskTED@tea.texas.gov.
