We now know the identity of the hero passenger who landed a plane, even though he had zero flying experience. His name is Darren Harrison and he’s a 39-year-old from Lakeland, Florida. The vice president of an interior decorating company, he was returning from a fishing trip in the Bahamas on a 9-seat Cessna when the pilot lost consciousness. Harrison called for help on the radio, and air traffic control was able to give him an urgent flying lesson that saved his life.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO