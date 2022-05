CEO Greg Shove confirmed layoff details to TechCrunch over email and said that 32 people were impacted. The executive declined to disclose specifics on what impacted employees were offered but said that the severance package was “at market or better.” Shove added that there is no hiring freeze and that the company will continue to employ folks in engineering and enterprise. Part of that hiring focus, he adds, is that the startup is moving faster in serving the enterprise than individual consumers, so hiring will reflect that.

13 HOURS AGO