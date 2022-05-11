17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

The 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul on Mother's Day, May 8, has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Anthony J. Skelley.

A report of shots fired on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue was made at 10:42 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find Skelley lying in the road with "apparent gun shot wound(s) to the upper torso," South St. Paul PD announced.

Attempts to save the Skelley were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

South St. Paul police have arrested a boy in relation to the homicide, though the teen's identity and role in the case is unknown. Charges have not been filed as of this writing, though Bring Me The News has reached out to the Dakota County Attorney's Office asking for an update.

A GoFundMe for Skelley's family has generated more than $16,000. The GoFundMe story describes Skelley's death as an "awful tragedy," saying he "touched so many with his beautiful and joyful soul."