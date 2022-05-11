ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Jonah Williams has big praise for La’el Collins already

By Bill Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f82S0_0fajkvFi00

The Cincinnati Bengals beefed up their offensive line during free agency this offseason and folks across the landscape have all liked the improvement on paper.

The camaraderie along the line is also starting to take shape, particularly between the two tackles, Jonah Williams and La’el Collins.

Williams was asked his thoughts on Collins and raved about one of the new protectors of Joe Burrow.

“He was a great tackle in Dallas and he was great tackle at LSU, watching him there, too,” Williams said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I’ve gotten to meet him, work out with him a little bit. He’s super strong and athletic. You can see that watching him on film.

“But he seems like he’s a good guy, too. Really humble. He’s just been working hard, keeping his head down. For somebody who has a lot of hype around him because he’s a great player, he could have come in with a lot more ego and he hasn’t. He’s come in, he’s put in work with the rest of us. I’ve got a good impression so far.”

You certainly have to appreciate the respect Williams already has for Collins and that should help make this pairing a good one on the outside of the line. And a better line means a better Joe Burrow which means a better offense which means a better chance at making a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terrell Owens Has Been Traded: Football World Reacts

Terrell Owens is on the move. It was announced this week that he has been traded from the Zappers to the Knights in the first-ever Fan Controlled Football trade. The first trade in FCF history is quite intriguing to say the least, as it involves the Beasts, Knights and Zappers.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign

We're only a few weeks away from the start of NFL training camp and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't signed with a team. But one ESPN analyst has a prediction for where he'll end up. In a feature for ESPN, analyst Bill Barnwell sees Beckham going to the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Collins, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Lsu#Bengals Com
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

In honor of the NFL's schedule release, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter trolling the Dallas Cowboys. He used his "Southern Stephen" personality throughout the video. Not only did Smith's video go viral, it caught Cowboys star Micah Parsons' attention. Instead of letting Smith get off the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Patriots Announce Team Hall Of Famer Has Died

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced a team Hall of Famer passed away. Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that former wide receiver and place kicker Gino Cappelletti passed away. He was 89 years old. "My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti's passing this morning," said Robert Kraft,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL star Earl Thomas was arrested in Texas for telling his wife he had multiple guns and would kick her a$$

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested in his hometown of Orange, Texas after a warrant was issued for an alleged violation of a court protective order. The 33-year-old 7x Pro Bowler was taken into custody around 8:30 PM in Orange County after the agency received a phone call from a bar patron who spotted Thomas in the establishment.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Joe Haden Sends Clear Message About His Football Future

Joe Haden remains unsigned, but he's not interested in retiring anytime soon. Based on his social-media activity, the free-agent cornerback is likely not going back to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He shared an Instagram reel of his packed-up house to Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)." The 33-year-old cornerback also posted a photo of him in Steelers and Cleveland Browns uniforms with the caption, "Let’s see what’s about to happen next."
NFL
The Spun

Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Patriots Making Quarterback Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have made quite a bit of movement in the backup quarterback department this offseason. Bill Belichick and the Pats have reportedly worked out a trade to send former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal will reportedly yield a late-round pick swap, per NFL insider Albert Breer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy