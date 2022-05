Lamb County voters approved all three of the elections that were on their ballots Saturday, May 7, 2022. The unofficial tabulation of the May 7, 2022 City of Littlefield election, between Incumbent Eric Saenz and former council member Ben Warren, shows Saenz will be keeping his chair on the City Council. Saenz received a total of 39 votes for 63% of the 61 total votes cast in that election.

LAMB COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO