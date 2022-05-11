ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

2022 Littlefield High School Awards Ceremony took place Mon. morning

lambcountyleadernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES KEATON - Lfd. Stuco’s Angel Award recipient....

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Palestine ISD mourning loss of beloved high school freshman

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student. On Wednesday, the district announced the passing of high school freshman, Issac "Sonny" Vasquez Rocha, 16. "Issac was everything a parent and teacher could ask for in a student," PISD said in a statement. "He was...
PALESTINE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Dr. Roy Byrd joins AccelHealth Clinic in Brownwood

AccelHealth CEO, Esther Taylor is proud to announce Dr. Roy Byrd, MD, has joined the AccelHealth Clinic in Brownwood. Dr. Byrd is a native of Brownwood and is a graduate of Brownwood High School. He graduated in 2010 from the University of Texas at Austin, and spent the following year as a medical research assistant in the Department of Trauma Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. In 2015, he received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas School of Medicine in San Antonio.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLTV

SWAT surrounding club where 80-100 shots were fired, hitting sleeping 12-year-old

With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littlefield, TX
City
Parker, TX
Local
Texas Education
Littlefield, TX
Education
Nationwide Report

44-year-old Christopher James Mendoza died after a motorcycle crash east of Idalou (Idalou, TX)

44-year-old Christopher James Mendoza died after a motorcycle crash east of Idalou (Idalou, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Christopher James Mendoza as the man who lost his life following a crash east of Idalou. The fatal motorcycle collision took place at 6:10 p.m. on US 62 near CR 3600, approximately three miles east of Idalou [...]
IDALOU, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

Sudan Memorial Service Program set for Monday

The public is invited to attend the 32nd Annual Sudan Memorial Service Program that is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Sudan Cemetery. If bad weather appears that day, the event will be held in the Sudan High School Auditorium. Sam Miller will welcome the guests...
SUDAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bionic#Highschool#Angel Award
Lonestar 99.5

This Very Special UMC Employee Celebrates Her Birthday Today

Last September, Lubbock's University Medical Center (UMC) welcomed their first ever facility dog named Sable. As a facility dog, Sable, along with her handler Hannah, visit UMC patients in order to provide support and comfort to those that might be struggling with their hospital stay. Facility dogs have also been proven to help lower stress and anxiety levels in patients who are having a hard time. Facility dogs are also available to visit hospital staff and attend special events.
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies after he is thrown out of pickup during wreck

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Cannon Rush, 20, of Mart, as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday. The wreck happened on FM 2957 near FM 2491, north of Hallsburg, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 11. DPS said the driver of...
MART, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police officer shares his story from the 1970 tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas – May 11th, 1970, is not a date any resident in the Hub City will likely soon forget. Twenty six people lost their lives, and 400 homes were destroyed. The memory of that day remains the most vivid for those who experienced it first hand. Ronnie Overby,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
BigCountryHomepage

Driver runs into Abilene church building, children injured

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver ran into an Abilene church’s building Wednesday evening, citing issues with the car’s pedal. Around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Abilene Police and Fire Departments were called out to St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic church, the same church where multiple people had been victim to a ‘random stabbing’ not two weeks earlier. […]
ABILENE, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock mom ‘fought off’ attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police connected Orlando Delmer-Ortiz, 29, also known as Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona to several recent cases, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old. EverythingLubbock.com previously covered the arrest of Ortiz-Licona, which then led to coverage of the case by local news outlets nationwide. At that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The body of a missing 65-year-old woman has been found. This is according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, 2022, A dead woman was found and sent to Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. On May 11, 2022, the body was identified as 65-year-old Wilmalea P. Rosen. The cause of death is still pending. Next of kin has been notified. No foul play is suspected. This case is an ongoing investigation.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy