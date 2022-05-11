2022 Littlefield High School Awards Ceremony took place Mon. morning

AccelHealth CEO, Esther Taylor is proud to announce Dr. Roy Byrd, MD, has joined the AccelHealth Clinic in Brownwood. Dr. Byrd is a native of Brownwood and is a graduate of Brownwood High School. He graduated in 2010 from the University of Texas at Austin, and spent the following year as a medical research assistant in the Department of Trauma Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. In 2015, he received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas School of Medicine in San Antonio.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO