ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mothers Create Custom Jewelry at Kendra Scott Event

checkupnewsroom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendra Scott's Kendra Cares program stopped by Tuesday to surprise mothers and patients at Cook Children's Medical Center. The moms created custom jewelry at no cost, as a part of...

www.checkupnewsroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott

Comments / 0

Community Policy