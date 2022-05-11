Robert “Bob” Zellmann

Linda Louise Norris, age 71, of Le Center was freed from her battle with Alzheimer’s and surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Central Health Care in Le Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 4pm-7pm at the Le Center Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 16 at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center with Fr. James Stiles, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Interment will be held in St. Henry Cemetery.

LE CENTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO