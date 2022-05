If you are buying a home, there are two things you should never, under any conditions, waive. The first is home inspection, along with your right to unilaterally withdraw your offer based on the results of that inspection. The second is the appraisal contingency. This clause in your home buying contract allows you to walk away from the deal if the bank doesn’t appraise the property for the amount you’ve offered. Here’s what you should know about an appraisal contingency. Consider working with a financial advisor as you explore buying a residence or real estate investment property.

