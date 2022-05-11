ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Her Husband, Henry Hager, With A Rare Photo

 3 days ago
To celebrate her husband’s 43rd birthday, popular Today news personality and journalist Jenna Bush shared heartwarming photos of herself, her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children- Poppy, Mila, and Hal.

Jenna, who is also the daughter of former US president George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, got a lot of praise and attention on Mother’s Day, just before Henry’s birthday. She decided it was time to shine the spotlight on her husband, even though he is quite the anti-social media type.

The Hagers

The birthday post, which included loved-up photos of the couple, family vacation pictures, throwbacks of Henry being a sweet dad, and picturesque sunset views, sent many fans gushing with excitement. Jenna wrote in her caption- “Happiest to one of the best! HH, you light up our lives- (even though you will never see it because anti-social media) we love you!”

Fans happily gushed over the post with comments like, “A great picture!! Happy Birthday!”, “Love that hubby of yours!!!”, “Have an awesome fun day,” and so on. As she stated in the caption, her husband being an anti-social media person also sparked comments from those who admired that. “Anti-social media is so much healthier, I think! I admire that!”, “God bless your husband on his birthday. I’d love to be anti-social media.”

There was also a cheeky joke about Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara, who mentioned on Today that she was not following the couple’s joint Instagram, and Henry, in turn, does not follow either of them. “So he doesn’t follow you and Hoda on Insta either!” the comment said.

How Jenna Bush met her husband

Instagram

Jenna and Henry have been married for over a decade. They met in 2004 while Henry worked as a staffer for former US president George Bush, who is also Jenna’s father. They met at her father’s re-election campaign through mutual friends who set them up and started dating in 2005. The couple got engaged in 2007 and got married in May of 2008 at the Bush family estate in Crawford, Texas. They are proud parents to their three children, two daughters- Poppy and Mila, and a son, Hal.

Jenna talks about how they met with Hoda on Today– “Henry and I had mutual friends who kind of set us up. I think setting people up is the most fun,” she said. “We smooched to a Little Troy song.” She further told Hoda about their first date, which did not go as planned.

My worst first date involved the Secret Service; let’s just leave it at that,“ Jenna said. “It was with Henry, and his car ran out of gas and went backward and hit the Secret Service.”

Instagram

The couple shares a hilarious memory from 2006 when Jenna thought Henry would propose. They were on a date at Asia Nora restaurant in Washington when Henry had a bottle of champagne sent to their table with a note on it. Jenna read the note, expecting a proposal, but it was a prank. She burst out laughing and shouted so loudly that the people dining must have heard- “I thought you were proposing! I nearly soiled my pants!”

Comments / 2

