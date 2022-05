A bold gamble to pit first and trade Firestone’s rain tires for slicks before the other 26 drivers jumped Colton Herta from 14th to first once the rest of the field followed suit, and from there, the Andretti Autosport driver controlled the majority of the Indianapolis Grand Prix as non-stop crashes, spins, and clashes on the wet road course delivered more drama in one afternoon than the NTT IndyCar Series has brought all season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO