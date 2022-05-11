Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee endorses Jason Tedder, Sue Hoek

For twelve years, pre-teens in the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District have completed half of their journey to inhabit Mars with a successful soft landing. The Mission to Mars enrichment program is the brainchild of Tahoe Truckee Civil Air Patrol members Ken and Rolann Aronson. Rolann, retired after 20+ years teaching in the Reno School District, developed this program to encourage early study of science and technology for children in 8-12 years old. Lieutenant Colonel Ken Aronson, Commander of the Truckee Civil Air Patrol Squadron, has enlisted volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol squadron, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1073 and others from the Tahoe Truckee Airport family to donate over 600 hundred hours each year to operate this program and helped 434 Truckee pre-teens explore the issues of going to Mars. Commander Ken explained, “Our vision is to have a multipurpose area on the airport to facilitate more community involvement serving the Truckee community.”

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO