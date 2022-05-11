ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee endorses Jason Tedder, Sue Hoek

By Submitted to The Union
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee has announced its endorsement of Jason Tedder for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, and Sue Hoek for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 4, a news release states. After meeting with Tedder, and after participating in the Business Alliance...

