How can the Boston Celtics ensure they'll win their critical Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics seem to have the momentum heading into Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night as homecourt advantage tilts back Boston’s way with the series tied 2-2.

But the Celtics ought not to expect anything but the Bucks’ very best on their home court of TD Garden given the import of winning the fifth game of the series; as NBA TV recently pointed out, the team that takes Game 5 in postseason series tied up at 2 games each has gone on to win the series 147 out of 180 times — a staggering 82% of such series throughout the history of the league.

How can the Celtics ensure they’ll win Game 5? What lineups, players, and plays should they lean on? Who should they keep on the bench?

On the latest episode of the CLNS Media Celtics Lab podcast, this critical question gets considerable treatment; watch the clip embedded above to hear the host’s takes.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!