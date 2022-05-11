ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How can the Boston Celtics ensure they'll win their critical Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105Kf8_0fajcRgM00
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics seem to have the momentum heading into Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night as homecourt advantage tilts back Boston’s way with the series tied 2-2.

But the Celtics ought not to expect anything but the Bucks’ very best on their home court of TD Garden given the import of winning the fifth game of the series; as NBA TV recently pointed out, the team that takes Game 5 in postseason series tied up at 2 games each has gone on to win the series 147 out of 180 times — a staggering 82% of such series throughout the history of the league.

How can the Celtics ensure they’ll win Game 5? What lineups, players, and plays should they lean on? Who should they keep on the bench?

On the latest episode of the CLNS Media Celtics Lab podcast, this critical question gets considerable treatment; watch the clip embedded above to hear the host’s takes.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Shooting near Milwaukee Bucks arena following Celtics playoff game

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot approximately one block away from the Milwaukee Bucks arena following Friday night's Game 6 matchup against the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee police confirmed the news to WCVB's sister station WISN. Police said a 30-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were found with gunshot wounds...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Jrue Holiday Last Night

Jrue Holiday played with a certain vengeance during the Bucks' pivotal Game 5 win vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Last month, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Holiday was also in the running, but Smart got the nod. Holiday didn't forget.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Reported pessimism Khris Middleton will return in Game 7 Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks miss Khris Middleton. Their offense has struggled in the halfcourt against the Celtics, averaging 84.4 points per 100 possessions on their first shot in the halfcourt, the worst of any team in the second round of the playoffs and 10 points per 100 below their regular season average. Part of that is an elite Boston defense, but part of it is how much the Celtics lean on Middleton to create in the halfcourt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eastern Conference#Celtics Wire
Heat Nation

Scout predicts startling different outcomes for Miami Heat’s potential series vs. Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat don’t yet know who they’ll be facing in their next playoff series, but an unnamed scout envisions two different outcomes for the series. The anonymous scout was asked for his opinion on the Heat’s pending series by Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, with the veteran NBA watcher indicating that the Heat should prefer the Milwaukee Bucks instead of the Boston Celtics:
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Former NFL standout Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with one-punch knockout

Frank Gore is not short of accolades in the world of football. But Saturday, he added the first success to his newly-minted list of boxing accomplishments. At Gamebred Boxing 1, Gore flattened opponent Yaya Olorunsola with a brutal overhand right to win his professional boxing debut by fourth-round knockout. The finish sent the crowd at Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss., into a frenzy.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Buffs commit Bobi Klintman now heads to Wake Forest

The Colorado Buffaloes basketball team landed a commitment from Bobi Klintman in April after he previously de-committed from Maryland. However, that didn’t last long, and due to what Tad Boyle called “unforeseen circumstances,” Klintman was forced to de-commit from the Buffs in early May. Now, Klintman has decided to head to the ACC and play for Wake Forest, according to a social media post from Klintman himself. It was a mess of a situation, and losing a player as highly ranked as Klintman (he is ranked No. 123 in the class of 2022), isn’t what the Buffs were hoping for. So, for those keeping track,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy