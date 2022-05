May 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced on Monday three new stadium dates for her upcoming Chromatica Ball tour. Gaga will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., on Aug. 28, at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 13 and at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 17.

