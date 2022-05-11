Wiffle Ball Tournament to Benefit Charities

A wiffle ball tournament in Greenlawn will raise money for charitable causes.

Both slow-pitch and fast pitch games will be on the schedule.

The June 18 tournament will include a homerun derby, ptichers’ challenge and raffles, other contests and trophies.

Players can register individually or as part of a team. Registration is open until June 10.

Proceeds from the tournament will be divided between the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Greenlawn Civic Association, said Philip De Dora.

Play will begin at 9 a.m. at Harborfields High School.

See the flyer for more details.