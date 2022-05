Travis Scott is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims she lost her unborn baby when she was trampled at the tragic 2021 Astroworld Festival. Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens have filed a lawsuit against the rapper, according to an article published by DailyMail on Thursday (May 12). The report claims the Dayton, Ohio couple allege Williamson was with child when they attended the fateful 2021 Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021. The couple claims Williamson was one of hundreds of people who were injured during the concert after a crowd surge caused people to be smushed and trampled leading to 10 deaths. Due to the injuries she sustained during the show, Williamson reportedly suffered miscarriage.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO