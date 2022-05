Kendrick Lamar is embarking upon a massive tour in support of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. On Friday (May 13), Kendrick announced the dates for The Big Steppers Tour, which will make 65 stops across three continents and also feature Baby Keem and Tanna Leone on selected dates. The tour kicks off on July 19, in Oklahoma City, before cross-crossing North America. On Oct. 7, Kendrick takes the show across The Pond for several shows in the U.K. including multiple stops at the 02 Arena. From there, the five-month tour makes stop five stops in Australia before closing out on Dec. 16, in Auckland, New Zealand.

