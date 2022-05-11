ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Kudos to Wastewater Department

las-cruces.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of staff at foothills landfill , we...

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

City awards almost $600,000 to nonprofits for health-related services

The Las Cruces City Council voted May 2 to award grants to 19 local nonprofits who provide health-related public service. Seventeen of the agencies received $32,000 grants, one received $30,000 and one received $25,000. Three other agencies were not approved for funding, but their requests will be reviewed in an upcoming council work session, Mayor Ken Miyagishima said at the meeting.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Audit reveals Albuquerque Sunport overpaid for improvements

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city’s Aviation Department and the project’s main contractor. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a project at the Albuquerque Sunport that was supposed to take just over a year to renovate lights, signs, baggage claim and ticketing areas. In the end, travelers dealt with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
las-cruces.org

Corralitos Road Maintenance

Streets Management will be conducting road maintenance on Corralitos Road beginning Thursday, May 19, 2022. The work is expected to be completed the same day. This schedule is subject to change. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 19. Access to Butterfield...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico extends SNAP emergency benefits during May

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexicans will receive extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the month of May, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. Human Services detailed that the maximum amount for household size distributed during the pandemic will expire 30-days after the end of the Public Health Emergency is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Water advisory issued for water systems in San Miguel and Mora Counties

The New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Environment Department have issued a precautionary water advisory for areas near the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire area. Here's a list of water systems impacted by the water advisory:. Pendaries MDWCA. Pendaries RV Resort. Camp Blue Haven. El Porvenir Christian Camp.
MORA, NM
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kudos#Wastewater Department
KRQE News 13

New Mexicans begin receiving wildfire relief funds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As federal disaster relief crews are hitting the ground, responding to New Mexico’s destructive wildfires, the state says nearly 200 households have already received some level of financial assistance. The update from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state leaders came Tuesday morning after what was projected to be roughly 100 hours of winds and extreme temperatures over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Fe Reporter

“Two very risky, extremely dangerous large fires”

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year. New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed. Ground zero for this blunder is Northeast New Mexico’s Colfax County where Raton is the county seat. It was a slip-up that affected every residential property owner in the county. Earlier this year, homeowners there received the bad news. Property taxes had been miscalculated. More than 20,000 residents had been overcharged in 2019 and 2020. Today, Colfax County officials are scrambling to provide refunds.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services over-capacity with 900 pets at facility

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Animal Services say their facility is over-capacity with 900 animals and more arriving every day. KTSM spoke with the Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull, who took over the position in March of this year. He said with it being puppy and kitten season, Animal Services is […]
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

Kudos to RoadRUNNER Transit Bus Operators

"Thank you, the City of Las Cruces and the Transportation Sector,. I was blessed to be able to use the bus system for years. I was able to go to college to gain some knowledge and modify some of y behavior so that I could be an asset to the city.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

THC Found in Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police issued the following statement regarding the discovery of products containing THC on school campuses:. Public school officials and school resource officers are asking parents to be aware of potentially dangerous tetrahydrocannabinol-infused products disguised as popular snacks and vapor pens that are laced with THC.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy