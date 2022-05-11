Supply Chain Convergence in a Disruptive Environment

The frustration of delayed packages and out-of-stock items is far from over. With supply chain impacts expected to continue well into 2023, companies are facing mounting pressure to future-proof their supply chains to satisfy customer expectations. Mitigating the supply chain challenges facing companies requires an in-depth understanding of each part of a product’s movement, from the moment the customer clicks 'buy now’ until the purchase reaches their home. To accomplish this, identifying and collaborating with the right partners, and deploying the appropriate technology, are key steps for brands to strengthen their supply chain. Doing so will enable brands to continue fostering positive relationships with their customers and stakeholders.

