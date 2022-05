A routine traffic stop on Wildcat Way resulted in location of cache of contraband containing marijuana, Ecstasy, THC, crack cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver Chevrolet Silverado at 12:36 a.m. May 11, 2022, for traveling 66 mile per hour in the 50 mph speed zone on Wildcat Way, just west of South Broadway Street. Upon contact with the driver, identified in arrest reports as Melissa Lynn Michelson, Foley detected what smelled to him to be a strong marijuana odor, the deputy noted in arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO