Agriculture

The Making of a New Farm Bill

By Robbie Crippen
KMZU
 2 days ago

The process is now underway to develop a new Farm Bill with hopes of passage into law next year. Rod Bain covers some...

Teen Vogue

2022 Midterms: These Senate and House Races Will Determine Control of Congress

The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as the virus spread rapidly among workers, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
KEYC

South Dakota senator moves to roll back child mask mandates

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) thinks children shouldn’t be forced to mask up. After talking to a concerned Head Start teacher from South Dakota, he’s working to roll back those mandates in every state. Last week, the Senate passed a joint resolution condemning mask mandates...
americanmilitarynews.com

$40 billion emergency funding bill for Ukraine passes House

The House passed a roughly $40 billion supplemental package of military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Tuesday night just hours after Democratic leaders introduced the bill. The measure won broad bipartisan backing from House lawmakers on a 368-57 vote. It now heads to the Senate where the measure...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. Senate panel to question Fed nominee Barr on May 19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s second pick to serve as the top regulatory official at the Federal Reserve will be questioned by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on May 19, according to the panel’s website. Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official, will field questions from lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Policy summary of Republican candidates for Pennsylvania Senate

(The Center Square) – Three candidates have emerged as the Republican leaders for a U.S. Senate seat ahead of next week's Pennsylvania primary. Voters on May 17 will make their choices among seven GOP hopefuls. The top five candidates are Dr. Mehmet Oz, military veteran Kathy Barnette, businessman David McCormick, former lieutenant governor nominee Jeff Bartos, and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bill#Farm Bureau#National Farmers Union#Usda
eenews.net

House plans to vote next week on energy price-gouging bill

House Democrats will move legislation next week that would give the Federal Trade Commission expanded clout to crack down on allegations of price gouging by energy companies. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said yesterday the House would vote on a bill, H.R. 7688, introduced last week by Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), as Democrats’ first legislative effort to rein in gas prices that hit record highs in recent days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KMZU

Big USDA Supply/Demand Forecasts Later this Week

Traders and producers will be paying a lot of attention to a major USDA supply and demand report that’s coming out later this week. Gary Crawford speaks with USDA Outlook Board Chairman, Mark Jekanowski. For additional information, click here.
ECONOMY
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate adjourns early after passing congressional redistricting map

The Missouri Senate passed a congressional redistricting map Thursday and then adjourned for the year. The 22-11 vote came after Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden invoked a rarely-used rule to bring a bill from the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting to the floor.  The adjournment came a day before the constitutionally mandated end of the […] The post Missouri Senate adjourns early after passing congressional redistricting map appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Reuters

Trump-backed candidates lose in Nebraska, win in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's favored candidate fell short in Nebraska's Republican primary election for governor on Tuesday, but the former president's pick prevailed in a congressional primary contest in West Virginia. Tuesday's elections delivered a split result for Trump, who has endorsed more than 150 candidates as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
