CHILLICOTHE — A traffic stop suspect in Chillicothe has died from self-inflicted injuries. According to a release from Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples, at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday the Chillicothe E-911 Communications Center received information from another jurisdiction south of Livingston County in reference a suspicious male attempting to obtained lighters from businesses and carrying a container of flammable liquid while doing so. It was reported that the male was driving a retired and repainted school bus. A short while later E-911 got a call reporting a bus driving in a careless and imprudent manner heading northbound on US 65 toward Chillicothe. At around 7:20 p.m. officers located the bus traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered the city limits. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Washington Street, when contacted by CPD officers the driver leapt from the drivers seat and ran to the back of the bus. After multiple attempts to get the suspect to show himself and exit the bus was ignored the driver poured flammable liquid on himself and ran towards the officers. A fire extinguisher was used from a patrol car to attempt to save the man’s life. Despite life saving measures from Chillicothe EMS and transfer to a medical facility via lifelight, the 43-year-old Dalton, Missouri resident succumbed to his injuries.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO