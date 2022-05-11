ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, MN

Virginia Surprenant, 91

headlightherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Surprenant, age 91 of Tracy, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home...

headlightherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
headlightherald.com

Doug Deem, 60

Doug Deem, age 60 of Watertown, SD, formerly of Tracy, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used for purchasing a grave marker for Doug. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
TRACY, MN
headlightherald.com

Russel Lee Reed, 74

Russel Lee Reed, 74, of Dent, Minnesota, passed away in the company of his wife Harriett in Chandler, AZ on April 23rd, 2022. Russ was born in Kennebec, South Dakota on August 7th, 1947. He spent his earliest years on the family ranch near Kennebec eventually moving to Pierre, South Dakota in the seventh grade and graduating high school from there in 1965. He attended South Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree in agriculture economics in 1969. He married Harriett Johnson of Deadwood, South Dakota on January 25th, 1969. After graduation, he built a 30 year career as an agriculture salesman in Cherokee, Iowa and Tracy, Minnesota. During this time he and Harriett raised two sons (Frank and Jason). After retiring he and Harriett spent several years traveling to various destinations before settling on permanent residences in Dent, Minnesota and Casa Grande, Arizona.
DENT, MN
headlightherald.com

Welcome Back

A familiar face will soon be gracing downtown Tracy and filling an empty building that has seen its share of turnover in the last year. Dr. Jessica (Peterson) Bossuyt will open an extension of her Elysian Chiropractic business next month in the JMar building on the southern end of the downtown area on 3rd St.
TRACY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tracy, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Tracy, MN
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
City
Olivia, MN
City
Virginia, MN
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN
headlightherald.com

Jeanne Marie Hillger, 77

Jeanne Marie Hillger, 77 of Tracy, MN passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Our House Hospice Home in Slayton. A private family service is planned. Totzke Funeral Home of Slayton is entrusted with arrangements. To view online obituary and send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com.
TRACY, MN
WJON

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Female wolf shot and killed in Voyageurs

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A female wolf living in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem was recently shot and killed, according to the Voyageurs Wolf Project. The death of the breeding female effectively ends the Tamarack Pack, which roamed a western area near Voyageurs National Park. "The Tamarack Pack was only...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
valleynewslive.com

Bobcat building third assembly plant in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota. This will be it’s third location in the state. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of dangerous storms blew through Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night, dropping possible tornados and heavy rain. In the peak of the mid-evening, the metro area saw drivers dealing with street flooding in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis. Pedestrians were caught in the storm struggling to hang on to their umbrellas downtown. High winds dropped tree branches like one a viewer reported at a house in Richfield. There was also golf-ball sized hail pelting yards and homes in Apple Valley. Xcel Energy reported more than 75,000 customers were without power. “Hundreds of employees are out working to safely restore electric...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Stephens Funeral Service#Olivia High School#Tracy Elementary School#The Tracy Food Pantry
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
headlightherald.com

They mean business

Campbell, Johnson find success at national BPA contest. Best friends Kaylee Campbell and Marissa Johnson are ending their high school careers on a very high note. The two Tracy Area High School seniors recently returned from attending the 2022 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX. “Competing...
TRACY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FOX 21 Online

Jumping Worms In Minnesota: How To Stop The Spread

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in stopping the spread of the “highly invasive” jumping worm. The U says with summer on the way and more people getting into activities like gardening and fishing, now is the time to make sure you are checking what worms you are using.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Bobcat will locate a new assembly plant in MN

Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Minnesota. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter. Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant, the company’s third location in Minnesota. It also has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it recently invested in a $26 million expansion, and an office in downtown Minneapolis. Bobcat said it will initially concentrate on hiring material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy