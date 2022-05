New Jersey is a place of welcome for World No. 1 Jin Young Ko. In 2021, Ko tied for second at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Atlantic City and then traveled north to West Caldwell where Ko was technically the defending champion of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Ko had won the event the last time it was played in 2019 in Arizona but did not immediately defending her title after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ko went out and secured a wire-to-wire victory to secure another title, her third of five wins last season.

WEST CALDWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO