Doug Deem, 60

Doug Deem, age 60 of Watertown, SD, formerly of Tracy, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used for purchasing a...
Jeanne Marie Hillger, 77 of Tracy, MN passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Our House Hospice Home in Slayton. A private family service is planned. Totzke Funeral Home of Slayton is entrusted with arrangements. To view online obituary and send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com.
Virginia Surprenant, age 91 of Tracy, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Austin Grant Galloway, 28, from Kansas City, Missouri, sadly passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1993, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Frank and Lori Galloway. He graduated from Winnetonka High School in 2012 and attended Missouri Valley College where he played baseball. He graduated from a welding school in Austin, Texas and became a certified welder. Austin was baptized and grew up in the church.
A familiar face will soon be gracing downtown Tracy and filling an empty building that has seen its share of turnover in the last year. Dr. Jessica (Peterson) Bossuyt will open an extension of her Elysian Chiropractic business next month in the JMar building on the southern end of the downtown area on 3rd St.
Campbell, Johnson find success at national BPA contest. Best friends Kaylee Campbell and Marissa Johnson are ending their high school careers on a very high note. The two Tracy Area High School seniors recently returned from attending the 2022 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX. “Competing...
A St. Joseph, Minnesota man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday in St. Cloud. Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North. Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle to be 27-year-old Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The restaurant industry, even the insurance industry, has identified a growing trend in people dining with their dogs. In general, in South Dakota, dining with dogs is allowed both inside and outside unless the local city, county or the business itself bans it. As...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for an incident that began with a crash and ended with a cash register thrown through a window is pleading not guilty. Nicholas James Link, 42 of Rochester, is charged with third-degree damage to property, three counts of fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and fleeing a peace officer.
Originally published on May 10
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market.
The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter.
The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty.
(credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)
“This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said.
The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven.
(credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)
The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — McCook County was hit hard by a wall of wind from the storm this evening. Emery Mayor Andy Erickson said no travel is advised in the city. The storm caused extensive damage including blowing over trees and power lines, he said. B.J. Stiefvater of...
Roll Up Your Sleeves! There's an Urgent Need for O- Blood Donors in Southeast Minnesota. Donation centers are open now at 2 locations in Rochester, Minnesota to help with the urgent and immediate need for O- blood. Why are O blood types so important?. O- is the blood type most...
Nate Welch is no longer CEO of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company (VCDC). Jeff Erickson, the chairman of the VCDC’s Board of Directors, announced that news via a letter to VCDC members Monday. The letter reads:. “The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) Board of Directors today...
Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered […]
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
The video above comes from SDPB's arts & life program, Dakota Life. If you’ve seen Dances with Wolves, you may be able to spot Redfield's Stan Schultz. Stan and his son Nick have a passion for working with horses, which has landed them roles on the big and small screens.
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
The Yankton Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival committee has announced the 2022 Captain and Belle. This year’s designees are Mike and Darla Gullickson. Riverboat Days Committee President Jake Hoffner says the Gullickson’s are a huge part of Yankton…. Hoffner adds that this year’s entertainment lineup headliners will...
MINNEAPOLIS — Following flashing lightning, pouring rain and howling wind that kept Minnesotans from sleeping soundly Wednesday night, the National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday an EF0 tornado had developed in the northwest metro. The widespread storms tore through the metro and surrounding communities for several hours, while NWS...
It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the staff at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. One minute they are welcoming new babies into their family, and the next they are saying goodbye to others. In a Facebook post, the staff at the Great Plains Zoo made the...
