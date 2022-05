Virginia Surprenant, age 91 of Tracy, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

TRACY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO