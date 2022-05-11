Monroe Police Department Blotter - May 10, 2022

Roselle, NJ (May 12, 2022) - Roselle Police arrest Edison man for a string of attempted burglaries that occurred between April 28, 2022, and May 04, 2022, within the Borough of Roselle. In three separate incidents in less than a week, Antoni Kuhl, 52, of Edison Township, smashed the front glass doors and attempted to burglarize three separate businesses. Ohmies, Mike's Bagel, and Northwood Convenience Store, all sustained damage to their main entrances overnight, but attempts to gain entry and burglarize the businesses were unsuccessful for Antoni Kuhl. Through investigations, lead investigators of the Roselle Police Department Detective Bureau, obtained enough evidence to arrest and charge Antoni Kuhl with fourth degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, third degree attempted burglary, and fourth degree criminal mischief, that stemmed from separate investigations of burglaries to commercial properties within the Borough. This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Roselle Police Department Detective Bureau at (908) 245-9200. These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO