Monroe Township, NJ

Monroe Police Department Blotter - May 10, 2022

monroewa.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssisted female with services - 800 Blk. W Main St;. Graffiti on doors of business. Investigation ongoing - 14700 Blk. N Kelsey St;....

www.monroewa.gov

WBRE

Two charged with burglary of 14 properties in Columbia County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been charged in relation to 14 burglaries that took place at properties in Columbia County. According to a report from police, between March and June of 2021, 14 properties reported having items stolen from them. The items taken consisted of electronics like televisions and also included firearms and […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

BMW Thief Who Shot 3 In Newark Sought By Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking the man accused of hurting three people after firing out of a stolen BMW then driving away. The incident occurred May 4 on Irvine Turner Boulevard, when the man fired out of a 2005 BMW stolen in April out of Kearny, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
rosellepd.com

Edison man arrested in string of attempted Commercial Burglaries

Roselle, NJ (May 12, 2022) - Roselle Police arrest Edison man for a string of attempted burglaries that occurred between April 28, 2022, and May 04, 2022, within the Borough of Roselle. In three separate incidents in less than a week, Antoni Kuhl, 52, of Edison Township, smashed the front glass doors and attempted to burglarize three separate businesses. Ohmies, Mike's Bagel, and Northwood Convenience Store, all sustained damage to their main entrances overnight, but attempts to gain entry and burglarize the businesses were unsuccessful for Antoni Kuhl. Through investigations, lead investigators of the Roselle Police Department Detective Bureau, obtained enough evidence to arrest and charge Antoni Kuhl with fourth degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, third degree attempted burglary, and fourth degree criminal mischief, that stemmed from separate investigations of burglaries to commercial properties within the Borough. This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Roselle Police Department Detective Bureau at (908) 245-9200. These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
ROSELLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Help Identifying Attempted Break-In Suspects

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects of an attempted break-in. The incident occurred on April 27 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Vincenzo Drive. The suspects were unsuccessful as the doors were locked, police said. Afterwards they attempted to enter the neighbor’s cars but the cars were locked. The suspects then fled the area in a dark sports utility vehicle.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ben Howard
WBRE

Police: Man arrested in $250K drug bust

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police say they arrested a man after a drug investigation uncovered $250,000 worth of narcotics in a residence. According to law enforcement, on Monday investigators from Pittston City and Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted a search at a home on Market Street. Investigators say they seized approximately a quarter-million […]
PITTSTON, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Nabbed In Shooting Of On-Duty Trenton Firefighter

Two suspects in last month’s shooting of an on-duty firefighter in Trenton have been arrested and charged, authorities announced Wednesday. Kena L. West was charged with criminal attempted murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault, as well as several weapons offenses, Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said. Zaequan Cofield...
TRENTON, NJ
