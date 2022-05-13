KCPD says missing 41-year-old man found safe

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old. Officers say that Royce Wright was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Rhodes Avenue. Royce is wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and tan pants. Anyone who has seen Royce or knows...
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police say 13-year-old Brian Showers, Jr. has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Olathe police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who may be in danger. Officers say Brian Showers, Jr. was last seen Saturday night at around 9 p.m. near West Virginia Lane and South Parker Street. At the time, Showers was wearing a black Simpsons hoodie with black pants and white shoes.
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping after an arrest on Saturday. Just after 11:30a.m., police responded to report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 Block of North 78th Street, according to a media release. Police learned that a child was still in...
The Douglas County Sheriff is urging the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 9-year-old girl to come forward. It happened near Lawrence on East 1900 Road at the K-10 off ramp Saturday evening. KMBC 9 spoke with the sheriff about the search for the suspect, and the good Samaritans who stopped to help.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 11:40 P.M., officers responded to a shooting call on Lulu. When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were shot at the Keeper of the Plains early Sunday morning. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the Keeper of the Plains, located in the 600 block of N Seneca, for the report of a disturbance involving 20-40 people. Upon arrival, […]
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A suspect is in custody after stealing a car with a juvenile inside. KCK police say the incident happened at 11:37 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. 78th Street. Officers located a vehicle and began a pursuit into Missouri and returned to Kansas at...
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in critical condition after she was held against her will and tortured for two days. The sheriff's office said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities were called to SE Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead after reports of a woman who had escaped after being held captive.
Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports two people were accused of being in possession of illegal drugs and under the influence of narcotics late Saturday night. Officers checked the well-being of two people, ages 24 and 26, in the 1300 block of North Washington Street and discovered both individuals...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people were killed and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting in a parking lot in downtown Springfield early Saturday morning. Springfield Police were called to a parking lot near Boonville Avenue and Olive Street just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday because shots were being fired. When […]
BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a white delivery-style van. The van fled the scene of an injury hit-and-run accident that happened in the 1300 block of East 1900 Road. Deputies were called to the scene of the accident around...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man with a previous armed bank robbery conviction has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex earlier this week. Jackson County prosecutors announced that 60-year-old Paul Wright was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and...
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody by the authorities after he tried to flee from police but couldn’t get away due to a train blocking his path. “A sizable amount of narcotics were recovered from the vehicle,” according to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.
