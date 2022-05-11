Jeanne Marie Hillger, 77

Russel Lee Reed, 74, of Dent, Minnesota, passed away in the company of his wife Harriett in Chandler, AZ on April 23rd, 2022. Russ was born in Kennebec, South Dakota on August 7th, 1947. He spent his earliest years on the family ranch near Kennebec eventually moving to Pierre, South Dakota in the seventh grade and graduating high school from there in 1965. He attended South Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree in agriculture economics in 1969. He married Harriett Johnson of Deadwood, South Dakota on January 25th, 1969. After graduation, he built a 30 year career as an agriculture salesman in Cherokee, Iowa and Tracy, Minnesota. During this time he and Harriett raised two sons (Frank and Jason). After retiring he and Harriett spent several years traveling to various destinations before settling on permanent residences in Dent, Minnesota and Casa Grande, Arizona.

