Tracy, MN

Jeanne Marie Hillger, 77

headlightherald.com
 2 days ago

Jeanne Marie Hillger, 77 of Tracy, MN passed away on...

headlightherald.com

headlightherald.com

Doug Deem, 60

Doug Deem, age 60 of Watertown, SD, formerly of Tracy, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used for purchasing a grave marker for Doug. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
TRACY, MN
headlightherald.com

Virginia Surprenant, 91

Virginia Surprenant, age 91 of Tracy, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
TRACY, MN
headlightherald.com

Welcome Back

A familiar face will soon be gracing downtown Tracy and filling an empty building that has seen its share of turnover in the last year. Dr. Jessica (Peterson) Bossuyt will open an extension of her Elysian Chiropractic business next month in the JMar building on the southern end of the downtown area on 3rd St.
TRACY, MN
headlightherald.com

Closing in on a bingo

Tracy Area Elementary School held its annual “Bingo for Books” event last Friday. Kids — and sometimes even the whole table they were seated at — were awarded a book for every bingo they got. Playing with Kelly Hanson, Aubrey Wichmann shows her excitement after filling a square on her card. Please see Page 5 for more images. Photo / Per Peterson.
Bring Me The News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

A St. Joseph, Minnesota man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday in St. Cloud. Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North. Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle to be 27-year-old Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for April 25-May 1, 2022

Shane Lee Jensen, Sauk Rapids: 1) misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle, local confinement 90 days, stay 60 days for one year, credit for time served 30 days, fines and fees $185, supervised probation one year. 2) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, local confinement 90 days, stay 60 days for one year, credit for time served 30 days, supervised probation one year.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
WJON

Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up. She says crews are out working to put them back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Becker, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Becker; Big Stone; Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Clay; Douglas; Faribault; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Norman; Otter Tail; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Watonwan; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine TORNADO WATCH 211 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BECKER BIG STONE BLUE EARTH BROWN CHIPPEWA CLAY DOUGLAS FARIBAULT GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MARTIN MCLEOD MEEKER NICOLLET NORMAN OTTER TAIL POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WATONWAN WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BECKER COUNTY, MN
headlightherald.com

They mean business

Campbell, Johnson find success at national BPA contest. Best friends Kaylee Campbell and Marissa Johnson are ending their high school careers on a very high note. The two Tracy Area High School seniors recently returned from attending the 2022 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX. “Competing...
TRACY, MN
headlightherald.com

Russel Lee Reed, 74

Russel Lee Reed, 74, of Dent, Minnesota, passed away in the company of his wife Harriett in Chandler, AZ on April 23rd, 2022. Russ was born in Kennebec, South Dakota on August 7th, 1947. He spent his earliest years on the family ranch near Kennebec eventually moving to Pierre, South Dakota in the seventh grade and graduating high school from there in 1965. He attended South Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree in agriculture economics in 1969. He married Harriett Johnson of Deadwood, South Dakota on January 25th, 1969. After graduation, he built a 30 year career as an agriculture salesman in Cherokee, Iowa and Tracy, Minnesota. During this time he and Harriett raised two sons (Frank and Jason). After retiring he and Harriett spent several years traveling to various destinations before settling on permanent residences in Dent, Minnesota and Casa Grande, Arizona.
DENT, MN
willmarradio.com

Stranded motorists rescued in Willmar flooding

(Willmar, MN)-- Willmar Public Works Staff, Law Enforcement, and Rescue Crews were kept busy on Wednesday night in and around the City of Willmar. Torrential rains caused localized flooding on many streets within the city limits of Willmar. Kandiyohi County Rescue responded and assisted to multiple reports of stranded motorists. A vehicle left a service road along HWY 12 in southeast Willmar and the occupants were rescued by rescue crews in a flooded ditch. Rescue crews also responded to people trapped inside of a vehicle near the intersection of 10th St. and Kandiyohi Ave. SW in Willmar. The occupants were assisted to dry land by Rescue Squad members.
WILLMAR, MN
Obituaries
myklgr.com

Morton man sentenced for assaulting Redwood Falls police officer at hospital

A Morton man, Dane Paul Nelson, age 33, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for assaulting a police officer at a local hospital several months ago. According to court documents, on March 5, 2022, a Redwood Falls police officer was called to Carris Health – Redwood to assist medical staff. Nelson was walking back and forth around the nurses’s station, and admitted being in possession of methamphetamine. Medical staff told the officer that Nelson had been entering various rooms looking for needles to shoot up.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead in Road Construction Accident in Southern MN

A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge Cabins Damaged-Updated

Four cottages and the boathouse at the iconic Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge suffered extensive damage over the weekend when ice from Lake Bemidji blew onto shore on Saturday afternoon. Ruttger’s officials say winds from the south/southeast of approximately 35 miles per hour forced the ice on shore. The majority of...
BEMIDJI, MN
WJON

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
KEYC

Portion of Highway 19 closed for repair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon will close at 3 p.m. today. Crews will be working to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22. Highway 19 is...
WINTHROP, MN

