It was 1:15 a.m. on January 17th, 2022, when Michael, 58, woke up from his sleep feeling strange. “My arm felt like it was asleep,” said Michael. “I tried to lift it up but it wasn’t moving, so I had to physically pick it up. I walked into the bathroom to look at myself in the mirror and noticed that the left side of my face was getting droopy. I tried to wink and smile but my face wasn’t moving.”

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO